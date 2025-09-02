Hood led the Tar Heels' tailbacks in carries as expected top ball-carriers Davion Gause and Benjamin Hall combined for just 11 carries and 29 yards. Hood, meanwhile, was bottled up in his own right, but his 10 touches easily paced the room. It's hard to gauge a team's strategy, especially in terms of running the football, when they're getting blown out, but this backfield could be a true committee situation. From a fantasy perspective, however, it doesn't look like you want any part of the Tar Heels' offense after that debacle.