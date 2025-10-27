Despite the loss, Komolafe put together his best game of the season, running for a season-high 125 yards along with a pair of touchdowns on an impressive 7.4 yards per attempt. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a four-yard run int he third quarter before breaking free for a 56-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 21 at the time. Komolafe has been productive for the Wildcats this season, running for 608 yards and seven touchdowns across eight contests. His next opportunity will come against a vulnerable USC defense following the team's upcoming bye.