Valentine found the end zone on a two-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, extending the already insurmountable lead for the Fighting Illini. The 5-foot-11 running back has taken advantage of his limited opportunities to begin the 2025 season, running for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 attempts through three games. Unfortunately, with both Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin ahead of him on the depth chart, Valentine does not figure to see enough volume to provide value on a weekly basis, barring more blowout scenarios like Saturday. Valentine will hope to make an impact when the Fighting Illini travel to face Indiana on Saturday.