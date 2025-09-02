Edwards is looking to top his career best on the ground in his senior season. In 2024 he set a career best and led the Huskies with 756 yards on the ground on 129 rushing attempts and seven touchdowns. In 2024 he also had 13 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards and UConn will have a tougher time against Syracuse on Sept. 6. The Orangemen rush defense was in the middle of the pack in the nation last season. In the season opener, the Syracuse defense gave up 248 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns against Tennessee.