Fancher was 5-of-9 passing for 32 yards while also rushing for 39 yards on four carries before he was knocked out of UCF's opener against Jacksonville State. The back injury he suffered has now bled into Week 2, as he'll miss the Knights' clash with FCS foe North Carolina A&T. Head coach Scott Frost didn't tell reporters who would start, but all signs point to Tayven Jackson, who replaced Fancher in Week 1 and tossed for 282 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 70 percent of his passes.