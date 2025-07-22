Carson Beck News: Full participant in recent workouts

Beck (elbow) has been a full participant in Miami's offseason workouts, Curt Weiler of Rivals reports.

Tuesday is ACC Media Day, and it allows the ACC teams' members to let out some information on their team. For the Hurricanes, their head coach Mario Cristobal has done so for Beck. According to Matt Baker of The Athletic, Beck has been cleared for a couple of weeks as of Tuesday. Weiler has gone even further, saying that the quarterback has been a full participant in practices. This is a relatively fast recovery for Beck, whose last update included him hoping to begin a throwing program to be ready for the fall. It is not even fall yet, and Beck will have more than a month to prepare before the 2025 Hurricanes begin their regular season against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.