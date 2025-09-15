The freshman might have benefitted because three Washington State quarterbacks got on the field in the blowout. Against San Diego State on Sept. 6, Pabst caught his first pass in college, a 34-yard reception. Next up for Washington State might be the biggest game of the year against rival Washington in the Apple Cup on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Huskies pass defense is top 20 in the nation, but the competition has been weak. Washington has dominated the series recently, but the Cougars won last season.