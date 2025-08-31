Brazzell was previously a question mark for Tennessee's season opener against Syracuse due to legal issues but was able to return to action and make an impact for the Volunteers against the Orange. The 6-foot-5 receiver was looked to often by quarterback Joey Aguilar, seeing eight targets and leading the Vols with five receptions to go along with 62 yards. Though he didn't find the end zone, the volume is certainly exciting to see for the redshirt junior who is expected to be a major contributor in Knoxville this season. His next opportunity will come against East Tennessee on Saturday.