Rains publicized a video of Marshall simulating a touchdown route, getting physical with his defending cornerback and falling after making what would have been a successful TD catch. The wide receiver made his Boise State debut in 2024, which yielded an abysmal year, as an undisclosed injury limited him to three receptions for 13 yards. Having logged much more success at Texas A&M, Marshall will look to replicate it. The question is if he can, considering it has been nearly three years since what easily remains his best season.