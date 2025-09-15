After a shaky start to the season, Purdy wound up splitting work with AJ Bianco on Saturday. The senior Purdy burst out of the gates, completing a 47-yard touchdown to Ky Woods early in the second quarter, though he'd throw a costly interception in the fourth that kick-started Middle Tennessee's comeback. Through three games this year, Purdy's completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while rushing for an additional 216 yards. It'll be worth monitoring Nevada's quarterback room ahead of next week's matchup with Western Kentucky.