CJ Bailey News: Puts on some muscle
Bailey gained 15 pounds of muscle and grew an inch this offseason, Noah Fleischman of On3Sports reports.
Bailey is now sitting at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds ahead of his sophomore season with the Wolfpack. The QB1 has now gained 45 pounds since he came in as a freshman, which could bode well for his output this upcoming season. He threw for 2413 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2024 campaign.
