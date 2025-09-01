In his first taste of collegiate action, the redshirt freshman threw an interception and was sacked three times. He was also called twice for intentional grounding. One of the good things, which was a surprise, was that Carr showed he can run the ball with 16 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Carr has a little time to get ready for the Irish's next game, Sept. 13 at home against Texas A&M. He might have a little better time throwing against the Aggies defense that was in the bottom third against the pass in 2024.