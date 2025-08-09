Donaldson and James Peoples, a duo many are referring to as "Sonic and Knuckles", will look to replace the loss of Quinshon Judkins and TreyVeon Henderson in the Buckeyes' backfield this fall. Donaldson, a 6-foot-2 226-pound bruiser from West Virginia, will supply the Knuckles side of this Sonic the Hedgehog duo as he integrates within OSU's system. Donaldson 334 carries for 1,532 yards and 22 touchdowns across the last two seasons with the Mountaineers, and he retains high touchdown upside in a new-look OSU offense.