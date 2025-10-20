Joseph kept the Monarchs in the game for the first half but the offense dried up in the second half where they were unable to score any points. Joseph's three touchdown passes came on 98, 11 and 16-yard tosses. This is now back-to-back weeks with interceptions for the Monarchs signal caller. Through seven games played, Joseph has thrown for 1690 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Joseph has also found the end zone six times using his legs. Up next Saturday is a home matchup with Appalachian State.