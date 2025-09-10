Week 2 saw Boley replace an injured Zach Calzada (shoulder) and throw a 38-yard completion on three total pass attempts. Calzada has still not returned to practice, and it looks like Kentucky will resort to using the healthier quarterback in Boley for Week 3. Last season saw Boley struggle overall with a sub-50.0 completion percentage, a 2-4 TD-INT ratio and negative passing yards, but he will look to put that all behind him against one of Kentucky's non-Power Conference opponents this 2025 campaign.