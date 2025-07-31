Head coach Fran Brown mentioned on Tortora's show that Villari is the team's new TE1 following the departure of Oronde Gadsen to the NFL. Villari appeared in eight games behind Gadsden in 2024, finishing with six catches for 57 yards while also compiling 29 yards and a score on the ground. Villari has big shoes to fill but coach Brown expressed confidence in Villari's ability to step into that role and succeed. Villari had a career-high 20 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and should surpass all those marks this season if he stays healthy.