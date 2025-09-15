Key put together a productive outing against Houston Christian, crossing the century mark for the first time this season while scoring his third touchdown in as many games. The 6-foot-3 receiver found the end zone on a 39-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dylan Raiola in the first quarter, givign the Cornhuskers a 17-0 lead at the time. Key has been a solid contributor through the team's first three games this season, catching 13 passes for 190 yards and three scores int hat timeframe. His next opportunity will come against Michigan on Saturday.