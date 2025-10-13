Overall, Key had a decent day against the Terrapins, catching four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3 receiver showed up when the team needed him, however, connecting with quarterback Dylan Raiola on a three-yard scoring strike with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Cornhuskers the final lead of the game. While he hasn't been a huge contributor on the season, Key has been an important part of the Nebraska offense, catching 20 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns through the team's first six contests. His next chance will come against Minnesota on Friday.