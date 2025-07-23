Danny O'Neil News: Fighting for backup role

O'Neil is in a battle for Wisconsin's backup quarterback role ahead of the 2025 season according to head coach Luke Fickell, Zach Heilprin of 1670AM The Zone Madison reports.

O'Neill will have to duke it out for the QB2 spot against Hunter Simmons as August soon approaches for the Badgers. Fickell referred to the competition between the two as the battle behind Maryland transfer Billy Edwards, which primes Edwards for the starting role ahead of the season. This is likely not what O'Neill hoped for when he transferred in from San Diego State, especially before training camp begins, but he'll still have nearly a whole month to make his case for playing time ahead of his sophomore season.