While it was a tough opener overall for the Spartans, Scudero's performance was certainly a silver lining. The 5-foot-9 wideout led the team in targets (no other player saw more than seven) and yards while logging a 45-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. Scudero joined San Jose State in the offseason as a transfer from Sacramento State, where he logged 53 receptions for 667 yards and five touchdowns last season. The redshirt sophomore looks poised for a massive year as the primary receiver on a team that threw the ball 64.42 percent of the time on offense in 2024, the highest rate in the nation.