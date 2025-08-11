Moore is the presumed favorite to claim the starting role for the Ducks this fall, and there doesn't really seem to be any talk of that changing, but he's far from the only piece the team needs to replace this fall. On top of Tez Johnson, Jordan James and Terrance Ferguson leaving for the NFL, top returning wideout Evan Stewart suffered an injury that will likely cost him a healthy chunk of the 2025 campaign, if not all of it. There are question marks at key positions as a result, leaving open the possibility that Oregon's offense may not be up to its usual standards this season. It's just the first scrimmage of the fall, but it's certainly not as comforting as if Moore had posted a good showing to kick it off. He'll have an opportunity to get his feet wet Week 1 against Montana State before the power conference opponents hit in Week 2 versus Oklahoma State.