Warren, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the ReliaQuest Bowl last season, is not ready to open the 2025 season. The 6-foot-2 graduate student, who threw for 1,199 yards (134-of-209), seven touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, will have his next opportunity to suit up against Oklahoma in Week 2, but his expected status moving forward remains unknown. Given Warren's absence from Michigan's quarterback battle this offseason, he would likely be buried on the depth chart even upon making his return.