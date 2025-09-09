Connors, who spent his first three collegiate seasons with Rice, headed back to his old stomping grounds Saturday and put together an excellent performance. He rushed for 132 yards -- the second most in his career -- and punched in two touchdowns, both of which came from beyond 40 yards. He led the backfield in rushing attempts and yards, however Stacy Sneed remained involved. Connors has proved to be a relevant fantasy running back across the past two seasons, and while that is likely to continue, it's probably worth not looking too much into this performance seeing that he had extra motivation to beat up on his old team.