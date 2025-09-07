Claiborne may have been limited due to a rib injury he's been dealing with over the last week, but he had no issue against the Western Carolina defense. The 5-foot-10 running back was an electric playmaker, breaking off scoring runs of 33, 27 and 85 yards on his trio of touchdowns on the ground while averaging an insane 19.3 yards per carry. Though he was given just ten attempts on the ground on the day, Claiborne did not seem hampered by his injury in the slightest and will be hoping to carry his positive momentum forward into next week's matchup against North Carolina State.