Boston underwent a cleanup procedure and has been held out for most of the offseason due to a sports hernia. The 6-foot-4 receiver is expected to make his return to action as soon as Thursday, allowing him the opportunity to get some reps in before the start of the 2025 season. Boston is expected to play a very large role within the Washington offense in 2025, putting a high level of importance on his recovery and availability for the start of the upcoming season. With the news of his imminent return, he can be looked at as probable for the Huskies' season opener against Colorado State.