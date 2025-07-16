Menu
DJ Lagway Injury: HC confident with availability

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Florida's head coach Billy Napier is confident that Lagway (shoulder) will be ready to go, Kevin Brockway of The Gainesville Sun reports.

In terms of workload, Lagway's regimen remains unchanged. It includes three throwing sessions every week, including one Wednesday morning. Napier's personal statement about Lagway suggests that the quarterback will be a go for fall practice and before Florida's 2025 season begins, but another update is required to assure the QB's availability.

