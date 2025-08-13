Lagway has continued to progress in his recovery from a calf injury, though he did not participate in the most recent preseason scrimmage as part of a carefully managed return-to-work plan. Coach Billy Napier described him as "on schedule" and executing the team's recovery plan well, noting that Lagway is gradually increasing his workload and showing encouraging momentum in practice. Despite the injury, his throwing velocity appears stronger than ever, marking a positive development in his rehabilitation. While Florida approaches its Week 1 matchup just under two weeks away, the outlook for the sophomore quarterback remains around continued monitoring and incremental progress-not a firm projection of availability.