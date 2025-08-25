The 2025 offseason has seen Lagway deal with multiple injuries, a shoulder problem in the spring and a leg issue this fall. The former got resolved before the fall, and the latter is no longer affecting him just a week before Saturday. It will be a perfect opportunity for Lagway to continue building off his 2024 season, in which he showed promise with a 59.9 completion percentage on 192 passes for 1,915 yards and a 12-9 TD-INT ratio. Lagway also recorded 51 carries for 101 yards and an additional two touchdowns.