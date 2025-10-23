Vonnahme has found ways to contribute to Iowa's anemic passing game, reeling in 10 catches for 64 yards this season. With fellow tight end Addison Ostrenga (achilles) recently announced to be out for the year, Vonnahme could earn even more opportunites -- if he can stay on the field, that is. We'll likely know more about his status when Iowa's availability report drops two hours before kickoff against the Gophers. It appears to be an arm injury for Vonnahme, as his arm was reportedly spotted in a sling.