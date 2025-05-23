D'mariun Perteet News: Signs with Chanticleers
Perteet will transfer to Coastal Carolina, per his personal X account.
The tailback joins Coastal Carolina after spending two seasons with Northwest Mississippi Community College, a JUCO program. In 2024, he ran wild, amassing 1,223 yards and 13 scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry. He was also a workhorse back with 230 touches. He'll join the Chanticleers' backfield with at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now