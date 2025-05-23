D'mariun Perteet News: Signs with Chanticleers

Perteet will transfer to Coastal Carolina, per his personal X account.

The tailback joins Coastal Carolina after spending two seasons with Northwest Mississippi Community College, a JUCO program. In 2024, he ran wild, amassing 1,223 yards and 13 scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry. He was also a workhorse back with 230 touches. He'll join the Chanticleers' backfield with at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.