Donovan Leary News: Starting role adds competitors

Leary will be in a four-way battle for Tulane's starting quarterback position, Guerry Smith of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Initially, Tulane's starting quarterback competition included Leary against Kadin Semonza and TJ Finley. Even though Finley is no longer committed to Tulane, the Green Wave got arguably fiercer competition at QB. With both Brendan Sullivan and Jake Retzlaff committed to Tulane, the once-three-horse race has now become a four-man battle.