Dorian Boyland News: Transferring to Ohio
Boyland is transferring to Ohio, per his Twitter.
Boyland rushed for 1,605 yards 13 touchdowns on 381 carries across his four seasons at Drake and will have one year of eligibility remaining for Ohio. He should have the opportunity to compete for a spot as one of the team's top running backs for the upcoming campaign as they currently lack proven talent at the position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now