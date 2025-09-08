Fleming connected with quarterback Malik Washington on a 12-yard strike in the second quarter, giving the Terrapins a 10-0 lead at the time. The 6-foot-3 tight end has started to establish himself as a reliable target for his freshman quarterback, finding the end zone twice in the team's first two games while recording 15 targets in that timeframe. While the touchdown numbers are likely to dip, the volume as a receiver could provide him with a semi-reliable floor at the tight end spot. A matchup against Towson awaits on Saturday.