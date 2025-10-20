Despite throwing for just 153 yards against the Cornhuskers, Lindsey completed 80 percent of his passes on the day and found the end zone on both a passing and rushing touchdown for just the second time this season. The 6-foot-5 quarterback found the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter before connecting with receiver Le'Meke Brockington on a 20-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, giving the Golden Gophers a 14-6 lead at the time. Lindsey will hope to put together another solid performance in a road matchup against Iowa on Saturday.