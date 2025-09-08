Robinson had two carries for 54 yards and a score before he was forced to leave the game. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital to treat his blood issue, and we don't have any timeline for Robinson other than the notion that he'll be out "a while." This is a tough blow for Robinson and the Auburn offense, as he figured to play a role in the backfield all season. With starting running back Damari Alston also looking like a game-time decision, Auburn could be forced to turn to Jeremiah Cobb and Justin Jones at halfback.