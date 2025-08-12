Lonergan and Grayson James were competing to be Boston College's starting quarterback. Even though James ended BC's 2024 season as QB1, Lonergan impressed enough to earn snaps under center when the Eagles begin their 2025 season. While part of Alabama's 2024 team, Lonergan completed five of six pass attempts for 23 yards and also logged a 16-yard carry. In terms of quantity, he should have no problem surpassing his previous season highs and can begin his BC career on a strong note by taking on one of the team's easier opponents this 2025 season.