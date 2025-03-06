Dylan Paine Injury: Limited in spring practice

Paine (knee) has been limited during the start of spring practices, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

Paine tore his ACL in early October last season, so him being limited in practice is not surprising. The fact that he's on the field at all is a great sign for his chances to be ready for the start of the 2025 season in over five months. He rushed nine times for 40 yards and two touchdowns prior to his injury last season.