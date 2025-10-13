Raiola had an up-and-down day against Maryland, tying his season-high with four touchdowns on the day while throwing three interceptions. The 6-foot-3 quarterback showed up when it mattered, however, connecting with receiver Dane Key on a three-yard scoring strike with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Cornhuskers their final lead of the day. Raiola has struggled with turnover issues lately, accounting for five interceptions across Nebraska's last three contests. He will hope to have a clean performance when the Cornhuskers travel to face Minnesota on Friday.