Despite the win, Raiola had a tough outing against Northwestern, throwing for a season-low 141 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 6-foot-3 quarterback found the end zone on a 12-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, connecting with receiver Nyziah Hunter to give the Cornhuskers a 21-6 lead at the time. Raiola has had a rough stretch recently, throwing for 318 yards with a touchdown and an interception across Nebraska's last two games and will hope to turn things around against a vulnerable USC defense on Saturday.