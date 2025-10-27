Brown entered the game for Stanford's final two drives in a 28-point game. It's the second straight game the redshirt freshman has played in, after an in-game injury to Ben Gulbranson in Week 8 allowed Brown to play the entire second half against Florida State. Gulbranson was available Saturday but went 9-for-21 for 50 yards, a touchdown and two INTs. While there hasn't been any indication that a quarterback change is imminent, given Gulbranson's struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinal give Brown a chance.