Sarratt continued his positive momentum against the Ducks on Saturday, crossing the century mark for the second consecutive contest while extending his scoring streak to three games. The 6-foot-2 receiver connected with quarterback Fernando Mendoza on an eight-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter, breaking the 20-20 tie and giving the Hoosiers their final lead of the afternoon. Sarratt has been red-hot lately, catching 23 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns over the team's last three contests. An inviting matchup against Michigan State awaits on Saturday.