Sarratt was surprisingly quiet against Indiana State, recording just three receptions for 23 scoreless yards. The 6-foot-2 receiver was coming off a 97-yard, three touchdown performance against Kennesaw State in the Hoosiers' last contest, so his exclusion from the offensive gameplan was certainly unexpected, though the game essentially being well in hand by the second quarter likely played a role. He will hope to turn things around when the Hoosiers host Illinois on Saturday for their first real test of the season.