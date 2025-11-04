Tau-Tolliver put up his best performance since joining the Spartans in the off-season, running for a season-high 127 yards on an impressive 11.5 yards per attempt. Most of the 6-foot-1 running back's production came on an 85-yard scamper in the fourth quarter, setting up Michigan State's second touchdown of the day. While he's been locked in a timeshare within the MSU backfield throughout the season, he will hope to build off this performance moving forward, starting with a home battle against Penn State following Michigan State's upcoming bye.