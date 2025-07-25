Emmanuel Henderson News: Continues to stand out

Henderson has continued to stand out during Kansas' summer practice, Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network reports.

Kansas' offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski was asked if any 2025 newcomers stood out in terms of their retention from the spring. The new OC mentioned Henderson, who is looking to finally have a breakout year that he never logged for Alabama. With the 2025 Jayhawks lacking proven options, there is definitely a case where he can establish himself as WR1.