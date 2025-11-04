Johnson put together yet another productive outing for the Cornhuskers, crossing the century mark for the third time in the last four contests. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a 10-yard scamper in the second quarter, giving the Huskers a 14-6 lead at the time. Johnson has been a monster for the Huskers this season, running for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns across nine contests, and with starting quarterback Dylan Raiola out for the season, the Nebraska offense will likely continue to lean on the star junior moving forward.