Johnson was the driving force behind the Nebraska offense throughout the game against Northwestern, running for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on runs of nine and four yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Johnson has been a star for the Cornhuskers throughout the year, running for 837 yards and nine touchdowns across eight contests while adding 31 receptions for 182 yards and a score through the air as well. His next chance will come against a vulnerable USC defense on Saturday.