Singleton has been limited in fall camp with a knee ailment, but the star receiver is expected to be available for Auburn's huge opener against Baylor. The Georgia Tech transfer is coming off an excellent season in which he reeled in 56 catches for 754 yards and three scores, and should immediately slide into a starting role for the Tigers. "He looked good yesterday (at practice); I think he's close to being 100 percent," Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. "He'll be ready to give it a go, Lord willing."