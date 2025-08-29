Pryor logged Cincinnati's second-most carries, behind Tawee Walker. They suggest that Pryor is Cincinnati's second-choice running back, though there is at least a slight possibility that his previous lower-body injury prevented him from maximizing carries. Obviously, Pryor's future number of rushing attempts will determine his standing among Cincinnati running backs, and he got off to a great start Thursday despite being in one of the few Power Conference teams to begin their 2025 season against another P4 side.