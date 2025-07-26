Menu
Evan Stewart Injury: Availability for late 2025 unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 26, 2025 at 6:21am

Stewart's (knee) potential availability at the end of the upcoming season is still unclear, per OregonLive.com.

Stewart tore his right patellar tendon, which he had surgery for. That typically comes with a recovery timeline of 4-6 months, but the wideout's current timetable is unclear and head coach Dan Lanning said it's "probably too premature now to say" if Stewart will be able to return in 2025. The star receiver caught 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns last fall in his first season in Eugene.

