Evan Stewart Injury: Availability for late 2025 unclear

Stewart's (knee) potential availability at the end of the upcoming season is still unclear, per OregonLive.com.

Stewart tore his right patellar tendon, which he had surgery for. That typically comes with a recovery timeline of 4-6 months, but the wideout's current timetable is unclear and head coach Dan Lanning said it's "probably too premature now to say" if Stewart will be able to return in 2025. The star receiver caught 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns last fall in his first season in Eugene.