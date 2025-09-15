Mendoza and the Hoosiers as a whole could do no wrong against the Sycamores as the Indiana offense put up an unbelievable 73 points. The 6-foot-5 quarterback was nearly perfect on the day, tossing five touchdowns while accounting for another score on the ground and throwing just a single incompletion. Though the Hoosiers have been far from tested to start the 2025 season, Mendoza has been excellent, throwing for 708 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception through the air while running for 72 yards and a pair of scores on the ground as well. His first real test as a Hoosier will come when Illinois comes to town on Saturday.